ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

