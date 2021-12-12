Morgan Stanley Boosts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $144.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.15.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $121.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.33 and its 200 day moving average is $111.51. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $951,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,881 shares of company stock worth $15,812,388. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,003,965,000 after purchasing an additional 172,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,419,116,000 after buying an additional 186,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after buying an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,043,000 after buying an additional 113,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,730,000 after buying an additional 358,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

