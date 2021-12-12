Morgan Stanley Boosts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $144.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.15.
Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $121.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.33 and its 200 day moving average is $111.51. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87.
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $951,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,881 shares of company stock worth $15,812,388. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,003,965,000 after purchasing an additional 172,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,419,116,000 after buying an additional 186,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after buying an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,043,000 after buying an additional 113,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,730,000 after buying an additional 358,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
