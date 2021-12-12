Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Diageo (NYSE:DEO) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Diageo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Diageo stock opened at $209.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.83. Diageo has a 1 year low of $153.67 and a 1 year high of $213.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 3.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,858,000 after buying an additional 78,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Diageo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,658,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,156,000 after buying an additional 38,244 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,189,000 after buying an additional 149,761 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,356,000 after buying an additional 149,706 shares during the period. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

