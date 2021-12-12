Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Diageo (NYSE:DEO) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Diageo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $197.50.
Diageo stock opened at $209.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.83. Diageo has a 1 year low of $153.67 and a 1 year high of $213.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
