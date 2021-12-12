Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 121 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.56.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $1,334,992.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PH opened at $318.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $309.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.35. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $247.41 and a fifty-two week high of $334.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

