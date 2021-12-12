8,203 Shares in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000.

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $79.50 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.00.

