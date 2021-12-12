iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,402,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $218.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $166.26 and a 1-year high of $219.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.59.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

