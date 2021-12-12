Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 340.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 640,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,776,000 after purchasing an additional 494,655 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,235,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $183,788,000 after purchasing an additional 740,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,036.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Wichmann bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 413,475 shares of company stock worth $17,780,638. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $41.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.20. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.