James A. Kirkland Sells 6,899 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TRMB opened at $86.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.96 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRMB. Morgan Stanley lowered Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.