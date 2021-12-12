The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.08.

NYSE PNC opened at $201.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.89. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $139.30 and a 12-month high of $217.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,625 shares of company stock worth $774,811. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

