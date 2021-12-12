Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $444,000 in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 25,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 57,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $15.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84. The company has a market cap of $880.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.46. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $277,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $739,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

