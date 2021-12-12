TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 361.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,144 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,288,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,929,000 after acquiring an additional 188,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,183,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,923,000 after buying an additional 235,633 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,819,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,820,000 after buying an additional 57,717 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,572,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,684,000 after buying an additional 2,871,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,789,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,187,000 after buying an additional 112,242 shares during the last quarter.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.21 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.51.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

