Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 35,494 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,494 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,496 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,803 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,984,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,331,000 after purchasing an additional 182,411 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,705,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,409,000 after buying an additional 783,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,360,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,701,000 after buying an additional 376,579 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR opened at $79.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.26.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

