Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $140.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.08.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $124.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $119.55 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

