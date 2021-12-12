Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Katapult Holdings Inc. is an e-commerce focused financial technology company. It provides an omnichannel lease-purchase platform, providing alternative solutions for retailers and consumers. Katapult Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinServ Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Katapult in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of KPLT opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55. Katapult has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $19.65.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.71 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Katapult will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Katapult news, Director Brian Hirsch acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Katapult by 227.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Katapult by 547.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at $87,000.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

