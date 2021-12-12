Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vascular Biogenics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.05.

Shares of VBLT opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.10. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,612.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 53,176 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 152,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 45,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth $95,000. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

