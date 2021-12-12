Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDRR. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDRR opened at $44.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52-week low of $35.69 and a 52-week high of $44.73.

