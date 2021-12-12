Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 114 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,770,000 after purchasing an additional 788,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,417 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,687,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,631 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,283,000 after purchasing an additional 120,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $614.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $363.00 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $562.85 and a 200-day moving average of $550.02. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $8,016,387. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

