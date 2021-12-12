Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 9,140 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 104.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period.

VRP opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.21. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

