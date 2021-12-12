Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,069 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $60.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.85. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.