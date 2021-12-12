Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,085 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WHR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WHR. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.23.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $230.03 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $171.33 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.20 and its 200-day moving average is $219.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.