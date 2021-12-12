Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $607.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $626.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $640.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.63, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $447.82 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

