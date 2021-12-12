JJJ Advisors Inc. Buys 221 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 157.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 98,652 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 154,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $32,924,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19.1% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 38,668 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $116.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.55. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,118 shares of company stock worth $34,729,854 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

