Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LPRO. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Open Lending from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.82.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $21.59 on Thursday. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Open Lending news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $184,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $849,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,250 shares of company stock worth $5,609,013. 25.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1,278.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

