Morgan Stanley Trims Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price to $22.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average of $43.65. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -90.85 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,322,421.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394 in the last 90 days. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,670,000 after buying an additional 331,758 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after buying an additional 80,227 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 46,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

