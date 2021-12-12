Invesco Ltd. Has $784,000 Stock Position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 71.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMRK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Shares of LMRK opened at $16.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.57 million, a PE ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 285.71%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

