Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 12,161 Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 163,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $14.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

