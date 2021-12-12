Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,498 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.27% of Scholastic worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHL. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Scholastic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Scholastic by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Scholastic by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Scholastic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Scholastic by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

SCHL opened at $37.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.78. Scholastic Co. has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $40.47.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 3.30%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 461.57%.

In related news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $46,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

