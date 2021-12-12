Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of TUEM opened at $2.30 on Friday. Tuesday Morning has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.62 million. Tuesday Morning had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Paul Metcalf acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marc Katz acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 485,925 shares of company stock worth $851,524. 36.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osmium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at about $100,509,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth about $18,251,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Tuesday Morning by 10.6% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,499,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 240,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth about $7,110,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth about $6,309,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

