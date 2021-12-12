TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Shares of TRxADE HEALTH stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. TRxADE HEALTH has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 72.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TRxADE HEALTH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

