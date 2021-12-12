TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “
Shares of TRxADE HEALTH stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. TRxADE HEALTH has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TRxADE HEALTH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.
TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile
TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.
