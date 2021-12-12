Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Randstad presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of RANJY opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.42. Randstad has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $40.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $1.924 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

