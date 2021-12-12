SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SIGA Technologies from an a- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of SIGA opened at $7.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. SIGA Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $569.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.42.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 29.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that SIGA Technologies will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SIGA Technologies news, Director James Antal sold 30,000 shares of SIGA Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $234,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SIGA Technologies (SIGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.