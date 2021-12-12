Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,080,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,229,099,000 after purchasing an additional 180,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,070,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,027,000 after acquiring an additional 579,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,065,000 after acquiring an additional 163,990 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,337,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,776,000 after acquiring an additional 80,222 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,939,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,532,000 after acquiring an additional 18,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 509 shares of company stock worth $37,333 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ED stock opened at $82.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $82.79.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

ED has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

