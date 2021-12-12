JJJ Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,943,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 281.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 820,627 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 178.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 792,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 492.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 601,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

TKC opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.63. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1104 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. VTB Capital cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.