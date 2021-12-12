Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 393 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comerica were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Comerica by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Comerica by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Comerica by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMA opened at $84.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.44.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.42.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

