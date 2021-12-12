Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PROG were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 2.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 2.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 36,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 224.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 10.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRG stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.23. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.89.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

