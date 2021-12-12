Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Position Lifted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $821,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,388,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,448,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,197,000 after purchasing an additional 152,916 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $77.90 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.89 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.31 and its 200-day moving average is $89.61.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $287,860.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,595 shares of company stock valued at $622,061. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

