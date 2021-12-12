LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

LPLA opened at $160.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.12. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.05 and a 52 week high of $176.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

In related news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.10.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

