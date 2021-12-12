Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 700 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,411,000 after buying an additional 444,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,344,000 after buying an additional 238,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,793,000 after buying an additional 31,545 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,199,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,603,000 after buying an additional 30,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,127,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,521,000 after buying an additional 39,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $80.20 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.07 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $33,866.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,711 shares of company stock valued at $9,571,509 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

