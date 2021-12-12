Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 215 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CDW by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $608,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,358 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $194.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $125.46 and a 12 month high of $203.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

