Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 178.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $81.85 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.08.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 141.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.08.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

