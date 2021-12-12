Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in AdaptHealth by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in AdaptHealth by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. 50.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 50,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens acquired 1,300 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AHCO opened at $21.83 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.09.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.