Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires New Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 389,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after buying an additional 16,177 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 58.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 770,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 284,854 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at $34,031,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 108.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 92,900 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 9.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OPCH. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.