Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 100 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Dorman Products by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

DORM stock opened at $110.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.73. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.22 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

