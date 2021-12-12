Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $252,000 Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 1,548.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPH stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.04.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

TPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

