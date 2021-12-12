Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $192,000 Investment in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.77. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $64.98.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 186.37%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

