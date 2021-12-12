Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,112 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 110.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,418,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,704,000 after buying an additional 743,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,537,000 after buying an additional 376,115 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 37.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 647,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,251,000 after buying an additional 176,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,379,000 after buying an additional 106,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 430.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 88,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $457,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan N. Janson sold 13,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $1,145,503.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,433 shares of company stock valued at $14,436,099. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $86.40 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.74.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.22%.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

