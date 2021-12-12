SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $357.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will report sales of $357.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $355.00 million and the highest is $359.20 million. SPX posted sales of $456.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In related news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $541,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,105 shares of company stock worth $2,193,881 over the last three months. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.24. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. SPX has a 52 week low of $51.63 and a 52 week high of $68.24.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

