Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Tronox were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TROX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tronox by 6,329.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

TROX opened at $23.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.28.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

