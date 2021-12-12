SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to announce $140.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.00 million. SJW Group reported sales of $135.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year sales of $574.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.00 million to $576.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $600.94 million, with estimates ranging from $587.00 million to $614.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $166.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.41 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

SJW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $160,242.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SJW Group by 2,035.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SJW opened at $68.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.54. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $73.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

