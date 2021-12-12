Contrasting Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) and Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS)

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) and Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Optibase shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Optibase shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gazit Globe and Optibase, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazit Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00 Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Gazit Globe and Optibase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazit Globe -0.82% -0.15% -0.05% Optibase -14.93% -2.46% -0.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gazit Globe and Optibase’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazit Globe $700.43 million 2.03 -$190.09 million ($0.04) -192.25 Optibase $14.87 million 3.79 $6.43 million ($0.40) -27.00

Optibase has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gazit Globe. Gazit Globe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Optibase, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optibase has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gazit Globe beats Optibase on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of income-producing real estate around the world, and focuses on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: North Europe, Central and East Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments. The company was founded by Chaim Katzman in May 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Optibase

Optibase Ltd. is a real estate investment company, which engages in purchasing and operating real estate properties intended for lease and resale. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

